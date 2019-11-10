The Beginning

On Thursday, November 7, 2019 I had some charges appear on my credit card that I didn’t recognize. The credit card statement said the charges were made from amazon.com.

I called my credit card company to report them and they said they would take care of it, but that I should reach out to Amazon to let them know.

After I got off with my credit card I called Amazon and explained the situation and the very polite customer service rep said there was another amazon.com account with my credit card number and mailing address.

I asked if that account could be suspended, because I didn’t set it up and the use of my credit card on the other account wasn’t authorized.

Here is a rough transcript of the dialogue:

Me: I’d like that account to be suspended since it’s not me.

Amazon: If you can let me know what phone number is on that account I can help you with that.

Me: I don’t know the phone number, I didn’t set up the account.

Amazon: This account has your information in it.

Me: It’s not my account, can you please suspend it?

Amazon: I can’t action anything on that account unless you provide the phone number associated with it.

Me: It’s not my account, I don’t know the phone number.

Amazon: I’m sorry, but if you can’t confirm the phone number on the account I can’t do anything.

[call ends]

Needless to say I canceled my credit card and got a new one.

I didn’t think too much more about it, having faith that my credit card company and Amazon would work it out.

It hasn’t been worked out. Keep reading.